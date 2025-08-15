Left Menu

FC Goa to Face Ronaldo's Al Nassr in AFC Champions League 2 Showdown

FC Goa has been drawn against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Group D of the AFC Champions League 2, set to start on September 16. This tournament will witness top clubs from Asia's second-tier football competition battling it out, including teams from Iraq and Tajikistan.

15-08-2025
FC Goa, a prominent Indian football club, finds itself in a high-stakes group clash against Al Nassr, captained by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, in the upcoming AFC Champions League 2. This group, known as Group D, also features teams from Iraq and Tajikistan, promising thrilling encounters in this second-tier Asian club competition.

The tournament's draw took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, with 32 teams divided into eight groups, reflecting a diverse mix of talent across the continent. FC Goa qualified for the group stage after a decisive 2-1 victory against Al Seeb Club of Oman in the play-offs.

The competition will unfold in a home and away format starting September 16, with group stage matches running until December 24. Fans eagerly anticipate whether Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the Indian pitch during FC Goa's home fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

