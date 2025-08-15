FC Goa to Face Ronaldo's Al Nassr in AFC Champions League 2 Showdown

FC Goa, a prominent Indian football club, finds itself in a high-stakes group clash against Al Nassr, captained by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, in the upcoming AFC Champions League 2. This group, known as Group D, also features teams from Iraq and Tajikistan, promising thrilling encounters in this second-tier Asian club competition.

The tournament's draw took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, with 32 teams divided into eight groups, reflecting a diverse mix of talent across the continent. FC Goa qualified for the group stage after a decisive 2-1 victory against Al Seeb Club of Oman in the play-offs.

The competition will unfold in a home and away format starting September 16, with group stage matches running until December 24. Fans eagerly anticipate whether Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the Indian pitch during FC Goa's home fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)