Anandkumar Velkumar Makes History with Bronze in World Games 2025

Anandkumar Velkumar has etched his name in the annals of Indian roller skating history by securing a bronze medal in the men's 1000m sprint inline speed skating at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China. The 22-year-old crossed the finish line in 1:22.482s, narrowly defeating Switzerland's Livio Wenger by just 0.1 seconds to clinch a spot on the podium. Spain's Jhoan Sebastian Guzman Bitar won gold, while Colombia's Jhon Edwar Tascon Holguin, despite a faster run, had to settle for silver due to a penalty-induced ranking adjustment, colloquially known as 'reduced rank.'

Velkumar's achievement marks India's first medal in this sport at the World Games, contributing to the nation's overall medal count in this edition, where India has won a total of three medals. His feat adds to a history of pioneering accomplishments, having previously won silver at the 2021 World Championships and contributing to India's bronze in the 3000m event at the 2023 Asian Games.

India's current campaign at the World Games 2025 stands as the most successful, surpassing its previous best in 1989. Alongside Velkumar, achievements by Rishabh Yadav in men's compound archery and Namrata Batra in wushu are part of this historical three-medal haul. India's tally now includes one gold, two silvers, and five bronzes. Past medalists contributing to this record include Aditya Snehal Mehta in snooker, Sumita Laha in powerlifting, and badminton luminary Prakash Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)