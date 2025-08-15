Wallabies Strategize with Veteran Line-Up for Rugby Clash Against South Africa

Australia's rugby team has adjusted its lineup for the upcoming Rugby Championship clash against South Africa, re-evaluating its bench options for veteran flyhalf James O'Connor.

Coach Joe Schmidt, after internal discussions, chose Tane Edmed, who holds one cap, to replace originally named Nick Champion de Crespigny. Ben Donaldson, initially set to cover for the seasoned O'Connor, suffered an upper leg injury in training, prompting the shuffle.

With first-choice Tom Lynagh's absence due to concussion, the return of O'Connor, aged 35, alongside Nic White, encourages strong team dynamics. The Wallabies aim to capitalize on their experience in key positions, bolstered by O'Connor's and White's leadership.

