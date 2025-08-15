Left Menu

Wallabies Strategize with Veteran Line-Up for Rugby Clash Against South Africa

Australia's rugby squad prepares for a crucial match against South Africa after making strategic changes due to injuries. Veteran flyhalf James O’Connor will join Nic White in a key position, with Tane Edmed stepping in as a replacement. The team's confidence is bolstered by experienced players leading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:52 IST
Wallabies Strategize with Veteran Line-Up for Rugby Clash Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's rugby team has adjusted its lineup for the upcoming Rugby Championship clash against South Africa, re-evaluating its bench options for veteran flyhalf James O'Connor.

Coach Joe Schmidt, after internal discussions, chose Tane Edmed, who holds one cap, to replace originally named Nick Champion de Crespigny. Ben Donaldson, initially set to cover for the seasoned O'Connor, suffered an upper leg injury in training, prompting the shuffle.

With first-choice Tom Lynagh's absence due to concussion, the return of O'Connor, aged 35, alongside Nic White, encourages strong team dynamics. The Wallabies aim to capitalize on their experience in key positions, bolstered by O'Connor's and White's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025