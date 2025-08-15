Left Menu

Goals Galore on Day 4 of Hockey India Junior Men's Championship

Day 4 of the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship witnessed exciting action with Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Bengal securing victories. The day also featured a thrilling draw between Gujarat and Goans. Key players exhibited outstanding performances, scoring multiple goals to lead their teams to victory in various divisions.

Players in action during their Junior Men National Championship 2025 game (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship offered hockey enthusiasts a thrilling display with multiple high-scoring encounters across Division 'C' and 'B'. Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Hockey Bengal all triumphed in their respective matches, while Hockey Gujarat and Goans Hockey ended in a captivating 5-5 draw.

The opening match featured Kerala Hockey's 7-3 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey, with standout performances by Muhammed Kaif and Abhinandh P S among others. The second game saw Telangana Hockey overpower Tripura with an 8-2 scoreline, showcasing strong teamwork and individual talents like Manoj Aggu and Pradeep Kodapa.

In a commanding display, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Raj 6-1, with Mohit Nayak scoring an impressive five goals. Meanwhile, a hard-fought contest saw Delhi edge out the Hockey Association of Bihar 3-2. The day's final match featured Hockey Bengal's 8-2 win over Assam Hockey, driven by Karan Shaw's four goals. As the championship progresses, teams continue to battle hard for glory, with numerous players making their mark on the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

