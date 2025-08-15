Goals Galore on Day 4 of Hockey India Junior Men's Championship
Day 4 of the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship witnessed exciting action with Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Bengal securing victories. The day also featured a thrilling draw between Gujarat and Goans. Key players exhibited outstanding performances, scoring multiple goals to lead their teams to victory in various divisions.
Day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship offered hockey enthusiasts a thrilling display with multiple high-scoring encounters across Division 'C' and 'B'. Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Hockey Bengal all triumphed in their respective matches, while Hockey Gujarat and Goans Hockey ended in a captivating 5-5 draw.
The opening match featured Kerala Hockey's 7-3 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey, with standout performances by Muhammed Kaif and Abhinandh P S among others. The second game saw Telangana Hockey overpower Tripura with an 8-2 scoreline, showcasing strong teamwork and individual talents like Manoj Aggu and Pradeep Kodapa.
In a commanding display, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Raj 6-1, with Mohit Nayak scoring an impressive five goals. Meanwhile, a hard-fought contest saw Delhi edge out the Hockey Association of Bihar 3-2. The day's final match featured Hockey Bengal's 8-2 win over Assam Hockey, driven by Karan Shaw's four goals. As the championship progresses, teams continue to battle hard for glory, with numerous players making their mark on the competition.
