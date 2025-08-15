Yuvraj Sandhu Dominates Mysuru Open for Third Title of 2025

Left Menu

Yuvraj Sandhu clinched his third title of the 2025 season with an eight-shot victory at the Mysuru Open. Sandhu led from start to finish, shooting a final round of 61 to finish at 31-under 249, although it won't count as a PGTI record due to rule conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 15-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 19:28 IST
Yuvraj Sandhu secured his third title of the 2025 season in commanding fashion at the Mysuru Open on Friday, with an overwhelming eight-shot triumph.

Sandhu, who is from Chandigarh, delivered a brilliant wire-to-wire performance, culminating in a stunning nine-under 61 in the final round. This effort matched his opening round score, leading to an outstanding final tally of 31-under 249. Despite these achievements, Sandhu's record-breaking performance won't be officially recognized due to rule applications related to the tournament conditions.

The 28-year-old international winner's prize money of Rs 15 lakh has boosted his season earnings to over Rs 73 lakh, giving him a notable lead in the PGTI Order of Merit. Meanwhile, his closest rival, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, finished second at 23-under 257, while Delhi's Arjun Prasad secured third place with a 22-under 258.

(With inputs from agencies.)

