Yuvraj Sandhu Dominates Mysuru Open for Third Title of 2025

Yuvraj Sandhu secured his third title of the 2025 season in commanding fashion at the Mysuru Open on Friday, with an overwhelming eight-shot triumph.

Sandhu, who is from Chandigarh, delivered a brilliant wire-to-wire performance, culminating in a stunning nine-under 61 in the final round. This effort matched his opening round score, leading to an outstanding final tally of 31-under 249. Despite these achievements, Sandhu's record-breaking performance won't be officially recognized due to rule applications related to the tournament conditions.

The 28-year-old international winner's prize money of Rs 15 lakh has boosted his season earnings to over Rs 73 lakh, giving him a notable lead in the PGTI Order of Merit. Meanwhile, his closest rival, Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, finished second at 23-under 257, while Delhi's Arjun Prasad secured third place with a 22-under 258.

(With inputs from agencies.)