Purani Dilli 6 Gears Up for a Comeback in DPL 2025 Second Act

Currently in fifth place with two victories from five matches, Purani Dilli 6 faces a crucial moment in their Delhi Premier League 2025 campaign. Despite a season marked by inconsistencies, the team is resolute in reversing its fortunes as it approaches the latter half of the series.

The start of the second season was challenging for Purani Dilli 6, as they suffered a heavy defeat against Outer Delhi Warriors, losing by 82 runs on August 5. Nevertheless, they staged a commendable recovery with consecutive wins. They first narrowly beat West Delhi Lions by 15 runs on August 7, followed by a win over New Delhi Tigers by 10 runs on August 8.

Momentum dwindled with successive defeats to North Delhi Strikers by 27 runs on August 10 and East Delhi Riders by five wickets on August 12. As Purani Dilli 6 prepares to face South Delhi Superstarz on August 17, they are using the intervening days to regroup, refine strategies, and mentally reset. Team owner Akash Nangia emphasizes the importance of staying calm and trusting in their capabilities, expressing confidence that their finest performances are still forthcoming.

With only five league matches left, the objective is clear: win them all, create momentum, and remain in playoff contention. Their closing group stage match, against South Delhi Superstarz again, is scheduled for August 27.

