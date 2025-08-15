National Duty Delayed: Football Stars Prioritize Club Commitments Over National Camp

In a challenging scenario for the Indian football team, leading players from prominent clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal find themselves in a scheduling conflict due to their participation in the ongoing Durand Cup. The tournament has caused a delay in their reporting to the national camp, which commenced on August 15 in Bengaluru.

As the clubs vie for victory, their commitment to club matches has taken precedence, with Mohun Bagan potentially holding onto seven key players until the tournament's final on August 23. This situation leaves the national team without some of its stars for the majority of their crucial preparation period for the CAFA Nations Cup.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) emphasizes the need for clubs to cooperate and release players for national duty, especially as the team gears up for significant matches leading to the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The absence of a FIFA window during the CAFA Championship presents an additional challenge as teams are under no obligation to release players.

(With inputs from agencies.)