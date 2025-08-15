Left Menu

National Duty Delayed: Football Stars Prioritize Club Commitments Over National Camp

Key players from clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will join the national football camp late due to the Durand Cup. The clubs are reluctant to release them as they compete in crucial matches. The national team prepares for the CAFA Nations Cup, emphasizing club cooperation for player release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:12 IST
National Duty Delayed: Football Stars Prioritize Club Commitments Over National Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a challenging scenario for the Indian football team, leading players from prominent clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal find themselves in a scheduling conflict due to their participation in the ongoing Durand Cup. The tournament has caused a delay in their reporting to the national camp, which commenced on August 15 in Bengaluru.

As the clubs vie for victory, their commitment to club matches has taken precedence, with Mohun Bagan potentially holding onto seven key players until the tournament's final on August 23. This situation leaves the national team without some of its stars for the majority of their crucial preparation period for the CAFA Nations Cup.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) emphasizes the need for clubs to cooperate and release players for national duty, especially as the team gears up for significant matches leading to the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The absence of a FIFA window during the CAFA Championship presents an additional challenge as teams are under no obligation to release players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025