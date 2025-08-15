Sports Headlines: NBA Schedule, Bill Belichick's New Role, and More

The NBA announced its 2025-26 season schedule, heralding its first year under a fresh 11-year media agreement with NBCUniversal and Amazon. Notably, Turner Sports' TNT is no longer part of this arrangement.

In football news, Bill Belichick will make a solitary guest appearance on North Carolina's newly named 'Carolina Football Live' radio show. Meanwhile, the Padres' Michael King will miss upcoming games due to a knee injury, impacting the team's standings.

Elsewhere in sports, Jannik Sinner reached the Cincinnati Open semi-finals in tennis, while MLB pitcher Max Scherzer led the Blue Jays to victory over the Cubs. Start-up Grand Slam Track is facing financial challenges, and various team acquisitions were announced in soccer leagues.

