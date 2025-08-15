Sports Headlines: NBA Schedule, Bill Belichick's New Role, and More
The NBA has unveiled its 2025-26 schedule, marking the first season of a new broadcast deal. Bill Belichick will appear on a North Carolina football radio show, and Michael King has been placed on the IL by the Padres. Various other sports headlines also include developments in tennis, MLB, and athletics.
The NBA announced its 2025-26 season schedule, heralding its first year under a fresh 11-year media agreement with NBCUniversal and Amazon. Notably, Turner Sports' TNT is no longer part of this arrangement.
In football news, Bill Belichick will make a solitary guest appearance on North Carolina's newly named 'Carolina Football Live' radio show. Meanwhile, the Padres' Michael King will miss upcoming games due to a knee injury, impacting the team's standings.
Elsewhere in sports, Jannik Sinner reached the Cincinnati Open semi-finals in tennis, while MLB pitcher Max Scherzer led the Blue Jays to victory over the Cubs. Start-up Grand Slam Track is facing financial challenges, and various team acquisitions were announced in soccer leagues.
(With inputs from agencies.)