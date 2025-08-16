Left Menu

Global Scramble for Gene Testing Ahead of World Athletics Championships

Ahead of the World Athletics Championships, Canadian and French athletes face challenges in completing required gene tests due to compliance issues and legality concerns. The gene tests, crucial for determining biological sex, must be redone using the correct procedures by a September 1 deadline.

Updated: 16-08-2025 06:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian and French athletes are in a race against time to meet the World Athletics requirements for gene tests ahead of the upcoming World Championships. The tests, imperative for determining biological sex, have faced setbacks due to compliance issues, causing a scramble to complete them by the looming September 1 deadline.

Athletics Canada initially enlisted Dynacare to conduct the SRY gene tests using saliva samples. However, these were deemed non-compliant due to incorrect sample collection, prompting a shift to blood samples as per World Athletics' standards. Meanwhile, French athletes face legal hurdles under their national bioethics law, necessitating a search for alternative testing locations.

While World Athletics asserts its intention to ensure athletes compete under fair conditions, the organization continues to work with international federations to facilitate necessary tests at various venues. Despite criticism for the rapid rollout of these regulations, World Athletics emphasizes the importance of these tests in maintaining integrity in women's sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

