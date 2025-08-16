Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at St. Louis: Aronian Triumphs, Gukesh Aims for Sinquefield Glory

Levon Aronian clinched victory at the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, overshadowing notable performances by GM D Gukesh and others. Aronian earned $40,000 from the $175,000 prize pool, while Gukesh now looks forward to the Sinquefield Cup, aiming to shine in classical chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stlouis | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Levon Aronian emerged victorious at the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, establishing his dominance with a decisive performance. The seasoned American player led the pack with an impressive 24.5 points, securing the title two rounds ahead of the competition.

India's young Grandmaster D Gukesh finished tied in sixth place after an intense final day. Gukesh showcased a commendable effort, collecting 18 points overall, and plans to refocus for the upcoming Sinquefield Cup.

The tournament, with a prize pool of $175,000, witnessed strategic battles and highlighted Aronian's prowess once more, adding another accolade to his recent Las Vegas Freestyle Grand Slam victory.

