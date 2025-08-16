Thrilling Showdown at St. Louis: Aronian Triumphs, Gukesh Aims for Sinquefield Glory
Levon Aronian clinched victory at the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, overshadowing notable performances by GM D Gukesh and others. Aronian earned $40,000 from the $175,000 prize pool, while Gukesh now looks forward to the Sinquefield Cup, aiming to shine in classical chess.
Levon Aronian emerged victorious at the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, establishing his dominance with a decisive performance. The seasoned American player led the pack with an impressive 24.5 points, securing the title two rounds ahead of the competition.
India's young Grandmaster D Gukesh finished tied in sixth place after an intense final day. Gukesh showcased a commendable effort, collecting 18 points overall, and plans to refocus for the upcoming Sinquefield Cup.
The tournament, with a prize pool of $175,000, witnessed strategic battles and highlighted Aronian's prowess once more, adding another accolade to his recent Las Vegas Freestyle Grand Slam victory.