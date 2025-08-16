Veer Ahlawat Battles Cuts and Birdies at Danish Golf Championship

Veer Ahlawat showcased impressive resilience during the Danish Golf Championship, ensuring his advancement past the cut line with a commendable second round. Despite starting with a 2-over 73, Ahlawat made a remarkable rebound, culminating in five birdies that positioned him at 1-under, securing Tied-45th place going into the weekend.

The young Indian golfer initially appeared to falter with an early double bogey on his fourth hole. Yet, his subsequent five birdies in a six-hole span exhibited not only skill but determination, contrasting sharply with the fortunes of Shubhankar Sharma, who, despite even par rounds, did not progress.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Højgaard has emerged as the leader with a total of 12-under, following a stellar 7-under 64 round. The Danish golfer's performance placed him two shots ahead of Marco Penge, maintaining competitive tension at the tournament's halfway stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)