Sports Thrills: Wins, Withdrawals, and Gene Testing Drama

Current sports news highlights various events, including Emma Navarro's withdrawal from the U.S. Open mixed doubles, Milwaukee Brewers' record-tying win streak, disarray in gene testing for athletes ahead of world championships, and Lionel Messi's anticipated return for Inter Miami. Mixed Martial Arts fans await Khamzat Chimaev's UFC title shot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:27 IST
Emma Navarro and Tommy Paul have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open mixed doubles, impacting the tournament's dynamics. Navarro, ranked eleventh, shifts her focus to the upcoming WTA 500 event in Monterrey following a challenging U.S. hard court season.

The Milwaukee Brewers stunned the Cincinnati Reds by overcoming a seven-run deficit, achieving a victory that ties their franchise record for consecutive wins. Christian Yelich's standout performance, with two homers and five RBIs, highlighted the team's successful streak.

Anticipation builds as Lionel Messi prepares to return to Inter Miami after recovering from a right leg injury. The Argentine star, expected to play against the Los Angeles Galaxy, aims to make an impact following his absence from recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

