India's Youth Boxing Contingent Gears Up for International Challenge in China
India is sending a 59-member team to the 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala in China. Only U-17 boxers are participating, selected from national champions, and will compete in 13 weight categories. The event includes a camp and competition phases, providing valuable global exposure.
India is poised to make its presence felt at the third 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala, taking place in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China.
A strong 59-member squad, including 20 boys and girls supported by 12 coaches and six staff, is set to participate in this prestigious event organized by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government.
Running from August 15 to 30, the event aims to provide India's U-17 boxers with invaluable exposure, following impressive international performances dating back to earlier this year.
