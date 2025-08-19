Nitish Rana's Spiritual Journey at Ujjain's Majestic Mahakaleshwar Temple

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana offered prayers at the illustrious Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Rana revealed, "I have been visiting Mahakal for the past 2-3 years. Every achievement in recent years is due to Mahakal's blessings, which I hope continue to propel my progress."

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of India's twelve sacred Jyotirlingas, holds a significant spiritual stature. Historically lauded in the ancient Puranas, the temple's magnificence has been celebrated by poets like Kalidasa. Ujjain, once a key center for Indian time calculation, honors Mahakala as its unique presiding deity, embodying Shiva's timeless splendor.

The towering shikhara and majestic facade of the Mahakaleshwar Temple inspire awe and reverence. The Bhasma Aarti is a profoundly revered ritual held during the Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM, marking the temple's spiritual depths.

As per tradition, the ritual begins with the opening of Mahakal's doors at dawn, followed by a Panchamrit holy bath—a sacred blend of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. The deity is adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti, accompanied by the rhythmic drumbeats and conch shell resonances.

Devotees from across India flock to the temple to partake in these rituals, with the belief that witnessing the Bhasma Aarti brings divine blessings and fulfills their wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)