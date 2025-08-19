India's Sports Administration Gets Makeover with New Governance Act

In a landmark move for Indian sports, the National Sports Governance Bill has officially transitioned into an Act following the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. This pivotal legislation is set to modernize the country's sports administration landscape.

The central government announced this development via a Gazette notification released on Monday. The notification confirmed that the Act received presidential assent on August 18, 2025, and has been published for public awareness.

Paving the way for more accountable sports governance, the Act was drafted after a decade of deliberation and intensive stakeholder consultations over the last year. Among its key provisions are the establishment of a National Sports Tribunal for swift dispute resolution and a National Sports Election Panel aimed at addressing controversies plaguing NSF elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)