Left Menu

Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

Bulgaria faces a political challenge as the GERB-SDS coalition is tasked with forming a government but lacks sufficient parliamentary support. Following Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov's resignation, the country may head toward another snap election, threatening stability and the effective use of EU funds amidst ongoing corruption concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:26 IST
Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, announced his intention to offer a mandate to the GERB-SDS coalition in hopes of forming a new government. However, political analysts remain skeptical about the coalition's capacity to secure the necessary support in parliament, making a snap election seem inevitable.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov's coalition government resigned last month in the face of street protests against corruption and proposed tax hikes. This political turmoil unfolded just before Bulgaria joined the euro zone, adding another layer of complexity to the country's political landscape.

GERB-SDS holds the largest parliamentary group with 66 out of 240 seats, insufficient for a majority. The constitution stipulates that after the GERB-SDS, the mandate would be offered to the second and third largest parties. If none can form a government, Bulgarians may be headed to the polls once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

 India
2
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Electio...

 India
4
Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026