Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, announced his intention to offer a mandate to the GERB-SDS coalition in hopes of forming a new government. However, political analysts remain skeptical about the coalition's capacity to secure the necessary support in parliament, making a snap election seem inevitable.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyakov's coalition government resigned last month in the face of street protests against corruption and proposed tax hikes. This political turmoil unfolded just before Bulgaria joined the euro zone, adding another layer of complexity to the country's political landscape.

GERB-SDS holds the largest parliamentary group with 66 out of 240 seats, insufficient for a majority. The constitution stipulates that after the GERB-SDS, the mandate would be offered to the second and third largest parties. If none can form a government, Bulgarians may be headed to the polls once more.

