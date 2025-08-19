Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Leads India's Charge for Asia Cup Glory

Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav attends BCCI meeting for the Asia Cup team selection. The cup will feature eight teams, being held from September 9-28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India plays UAE, Pakistan, and Oman during the group stage, with potential Super 4 spots at stake.

Suryakumar Yadav at BCCI HQ (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters as team selection discussions for the Asia Cup 2023 took place. Post the meeting, a press conference will see Yadav sharing the platform with Senior Men's Selection Committee Chairman, Ajit Agarkar, from 1:30 pm onwards.

Anticipated leading picks for the Men in Blue are Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma, with Suryakumar slotting in at number 4. Speculation is rife about Shubman Gill's inclusion as vice-captain post his impressive leadership stint in England. Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar remain in the selection spotlight. Jitesh Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal are potential selections for backup wicketkeeper and opener roles, respectively. The pace department could see spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in action, supported by Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana.

Expected spinners include Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ravi Bishnoi. The Asia Cup will unfold in Dubai and Abu Dhabi between September 9 to 28, featuring teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, alongside UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. India and Pakistan's matches will be played at neutral venues due to past agreements. Eleven matches in Dubai and eight in Abu Dhabi will shape the tournament landscape, beginning with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong on September 9. India embarks on its campaign against the UAE on September 10, culminating the group stage encounters against Oman on September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

