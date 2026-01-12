Left Menu

Saeed Ajmal Criticizes ICC's Alleged BCCI Dominance

Former cricketer Saeed Ajmal has criticized the International Cricket Council's inability to manage the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Ajmal argued that the ICC's failure to act equitably in matters like the refusal of India to play in Pakistan renders its role insignificant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:31 IST
Saeed Ajmal Criticizes ICC's Alleged BCCI Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has issued a stinging critique of the International Cricket Council (ICC), alleging that the organization would become obsolete if it fails to address what he perceives as the overwhelming influence of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI). Speaking at a public event, Ajmal contended that the ICC's inability to take decisions that benefit global cricket exposes its role as unnecessary.

Ajmal emphasized that a majority of Test-playing nations concur with his viewpoint, but are hesitant to publicly express their agreement. He highlighted India's refusal to play cricket in Pakistan, even under ICC-sanctioned global events, as a significant instance of the international body's ineffectiveness, suggesting this is driven by BCCI's dominance.

India's reluctance to play in Pakistan primarily stems from security concerns and the Indian government's restrictions on bilateral sports engagements between the two nations. Consequently, cricket matches between India and Pakistan have been restricted to ICC events on neutral grounds. Notably, the ICC is currently headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global
3
Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

Morocco's Reprieve: Rainfall Revives Agriculture, Eases Water Crisis

 Morocco
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Mexico Relations on Security

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026