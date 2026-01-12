Saeed Ajmal Criticizes ICC's Alleged BCCI Dominance

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has issued a stinging critique of the International Cricket Council (ICC), alleging that the organization would become obsolete if it fails to address what he perceives as the overwhelming influence of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI). Speaking at a public event, Ajmal contended that the ICC's inability to take decisions that benefit global cricket exposes its role as unnecessary.

Ajmal emphasized that a majority of Test-playing nations concur with his viewpoint, but are hesitant to publicly express their agreement. He highlighted India's refusal to play cricket in Pakistan, even under ICC-sanctioned global events, as a significant instance of the international body's ineffectiveness, suggesting this is driven by BCCI's dominance.

India's reluctance to play in Pakistan primarily stems from security concerns and the Indian government's restrictions on bilateral sports engagements between the two nations. Consequently, cricket matches between India and Pakistan have been restricted to ICC events on neutral grounds. Notably, the ICC is currently headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)