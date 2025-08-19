Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Clinches Historic Cincinnati Open Title

Iga Swiatek secured her first Cincinnati Open title by defeating Jasmine Paolini, making history as the first Polish player to win a singles title at the event. This win marks her 24th tour-level title and solidifies her path to the US Open as a top contender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:33 IST
Iga Swiatek. (Photo: @CincyTennis X). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic match at the Cincinnati Open, Iga Swiatek emerged victorious against Jasmine Paolini early Tuesday morning. The clash, lasting one hour and 49 minutes, ended with Swiatek claiming a 7-5, 6-4 win, making her the first Polish player to win a singles title in Cincinnati.

Swiatek has won all six meetings against Paolini, losing only one set to the Italian. This latest victory marks Swiatek's 24th tour-level title and 11th WTA 1000 title, showcasing her dominant form. The Grand Slam champion, who recently won at Wimbledon, did not drop a single set throughout the Cincinnati championship.

This triumph also gives Swiatek her second title of the season, positioning her as the number two seed for the upcoming US Open. While remaining humble and grateful, Swiatek expressed surprise at her success and credited her team for their support. Meanwhile, Paolini, despite her final loss, made significant gains by defeating top players and improving her world ranking.

