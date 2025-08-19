Left Menu

Uncertain Future of Indian Super League: FIFPRO Calls for Swift Resolution

FIFPRO has voiced concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL), urging stakeholders to resolve issues related to the Master Rights Agreement. The ambiguity has led to operational and contractual crises, affecting players' rights and livelihoods, while clubs face the threat of shutdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:25 IST
  • India

International soccer players' union FIFPRO has raised serious concerns over the growing uncertainty plaguing Indian club football, particularly the Indian Super League (ISL). On Tuesday, FIFPRO called for quick action to address the crisis threatening the sport's future in the country.

The current turmoil stems from ISL organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), deciding to put the 2025-26 season on hold. This decision followed the unresolved renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) initially signed in 2010 with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), prompting some clubs to halt operations and suspend salaries.

FPAI and FIFPRO have been proactive in communicating with the players, raising the issue with FIFA and the AFC. The AIFF briefly assured that the matter would be escalated to the Supreme Court, only to retract later, further complicating the situation. As the impasse continues, clubs have warned of potential shutdowns, with FIFPRO committed to fostering the full development of Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

