Revamped ISL: AIFF Proposes Overhaul with New Structure

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has proposed a new structure for the Indian Super League (ISL), with the league being owned and operated by the AIFF for 20 seasons. The proposal includes a promotion and relegation system, a central operational budget, and revenue share from clubs and potential commercial partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has unveiled an ambitious proposal for reshaping the Indian Super League (ISL), aiming for a comprehensive 20-year operational plan. The proposed blueprint sees the AIFF taking the reins of the league, aligning with new constitutional amendments.

This revamping introduces a system of promotion and relegation, marking a significant shift in the league's competitive structure. Clubs have been approached for feedback, with deliberations expected to continue over consecutive meetings. If accepted, the ISL may see its next season kick-off in February, as per insiders.

Central to the proposal is an annual 'Central Operational Budget' supported by contributions proportionate to revenue shares from clubs and a prospective commercial partner. A governing board with operational autonomy will oversee league governance, while ensuring transparency and equitable distribution of any profits among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

