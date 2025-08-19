Trailblazing Coach Ashvir Singh Johal Ushers in a New Era at Morecambe

Ashvir Singh Johal has created history by becoming the first Sikh to coach a professional club in England. The 30-year-old was named first-team manager of Morecambe, which plays in the fifth-tier National League, making him the youngest manager in England's top-five soccer tiers.

He joins Morecambe amid a period of transformation, bringing his reputation as an innovator and leader in player development. The Shrimps, under new ownership by the Panjab Warriors consortium, are looking to reestablish themselves after financial struggles. His vast experience, including stints at Leicester City's academy and as part of Kolo Toure's coaching team, promises a fresh start for the club.

Following a suspension due to financial instability, Morecambe is ready to take to the field again. With his UEFA Pro Licence, Johal's mission is to reverse the club's recent decline by assembling the right team for the upcoming National League season.