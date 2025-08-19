Left Menu

Srinivas BV Shines as Rohtak Rowdies Dominate Day 14 of Pro Panja League

On Day 14 of the Pro Panja League Season 2, Srinivas BV of Rohtak Rowdies was named Player of the Day for his exceptional performance. The team defeated Mumbai Muscle 20-7, climbing the points table. Kiraak Hyderabad maintained their lead with a 14-11 victory over MP Hathodas.

Asian and World Champion Srinivas BV in action (Photo: Pro Panja League). Image Credit: ANI
Asian and World Champion Srinivas BV of Rohtak Rowdies took center stage on Day 14 of the Pro Panja League Season 2, being named Player of the Day in the specially-abled category, according to a league release. The event, hosted at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, witnessed a packed house of over 1,000 fans, soaking in the action-packed arm-wrestling spectacle.

The Rohtak Rowdies showcased commendable form with a decisive 20-7 triumph over Mumbai Muscle, climbing up the points table. Meanwhile, Kiraak Hyderabad continued their dominance, edging past MP Hathodas with a 14-11 win. Srinivas BV's standout performance was complemented by teammate Manoj Debnath, who won against Jogendar Yadav of Mumbai Muscle, further boosting the team's morale.

Kiraak Hyderabad impressed with a clean sweep in the Second Undercard against MP Hathodas. Standout matches included Stewe Thomas's 2-0 victory in the 70kg category, and Madhura KN's commanding win in the 65kg division. The Rowdies, entering the Main Card, sustained their momentum with Srinivas BV achieving a striking 10-0 victory. Despite Paarth Sonni battling back for Mumbai Muscle with a 5-0 win, Rohtak Rowdies prevailed through Manoj Debnath and Amit Singh to conclude the day with crucial victories. Kiraak Hyderabad secured their top spot by winning 14-11 over MP Hathodas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

