Left Menu

Shubman Gill: India’s Emerging Star in T20 Cricket

Shubman Gill emerges as India's future captain across formats, starting as vice-captain in the Asia Cup. Gill, praised by T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, returns to T20 cricket after proving his leadership in Tests. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and pacer Harshit Rana also get nods for the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:04 IST
Shubman Gill: India’s Emerging Star in T20 Cricket
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill is increasingly seen as India's future captain across all cricket formats. His return to the T20 squad as vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup signifies the selectors' confidence in his leadership abilities. Current T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed enthusiasm over Gill's appointment as his deputy.

Since Gill's last T20 appearance in July of last year, he has been a significant figure in Test cricket, even leading a successful campaign in England. His recent elevation within the T20 setup marks a new chapter for the team following Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma's respective leadership periods in T20s and ODIs.

Alongside Gill, Jitesh Sharma has been selected as the second wicketkeeper, having shown impressive form in the IPL. Additionally, pacer Harshit Rana's inclusion demonstrates the team's depth. India is gearing up for a packed T20 schedule leading into the World Cup at home, following the Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025