Shubman Gill: India’s Emerging Star in T20 Cricket
Shubman Gill emerges as India's future captain across formats, starting as vice-captain in the Asia Cup. Gill, praised by T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, returns to T20 cricket after proving his leadership in Tests. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and pacer Harshit Rana also get nods for the squad.
Shubman Gill is increasingly seen as India's future captain across all cricket formats. His return to the T20 squad as vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup signifies the selectors' confidence in his leadership abilities. Current T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed enthusiasm over Gill's appointment as his deputy.
Since Gill's last T20 appearance in July of last year, he has been a significant figure in Test cricket, even leading a successful campaign in England. His recent elevation within the T20 setup marks a new chapter for the team following Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma's respective leadership periods in T20s and ODIs.
Alongside Gill, Jitesh Sharma has been selected as the second wicketkeeper, having shown impressive form in the IPL. Additionally, pacer Harshit Rana's inclusion demonstrates the team's depth. India is gearing up for a packed T20 schedule leading into the World Cup at home, following the Asia Cup.
