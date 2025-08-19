India's Game Plan: Safeguarding Jasprit Bumrah for High-Stakes Matches
The Indian cricket chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasized the importance of workload management for pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, ensuring his availability for major tournaments. Despite criticism, Bumrah is set to feature in the Asia Cup T20 squad. Management decisions continue to prioritize his participation in critical games to maintain his health.
Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector for the Indian cricket team, has reaffirmed the management's strategy for handling top pacer Jasprit Bumrah, amid debates over workload concerns. To preserve Bumrah's impact in high-profile matches like the World Cups and series against England and Australia, selectors maintain a strict workload plan, regardless of criticism.
Bumrah, selected for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament, will play his first series since last year's World Cup. His availability will depend on fitness assessments aligned with input from the team's physios and trainers. Meanwhile, decisions on selection and participation are made collaboratively to ensure his readiness for significant matches.
In other selection updates, Shreyas Iyer's exclusion stirred questions, with Agarkar noting the challenge of fitting all worthy players into a 15-member squad. Shubman Gill, experiencing a remarkable run of form, takes on the vice-captaincy role while Yashaswi Jaiswal is a notable omission, described as unfortunate by Agarkar.
