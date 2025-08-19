Left Menu

Shubman Gill Named India's T20 Vice-Captain for Asia Cup

Shubman Gill is appointed as India's T20 vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup. Jasprit Bumrah returns to strengthen the bowling lineup. The team faces challenging selection decisions due to the wealth of talent, while Shreyas Iyer misses out. Kuldeep Yadav and Jitesh Sharma also feature in the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:21 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's T20 vice-captain for the Asia Cup set to commence on September 9. Following a stellar performance in the recent Test series against England, Gill steps in as vice-captain, replacing Axar Patel, to support skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

India's squad selection for the tournament has raised eyebrows as seasoned players like Shreyas Iyer miss out. The team management faces a conundrum over Gill's batting order, with options like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson impressing at the top. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar sees this as a beneficial problem, offering multiple strategic advantages.

Jasprit Bumrah returns as a key asset to fortify the bowling attack, playing in his first T20 tournament since the last World Cup. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav and Jitesh Sharma also make the cut, with the latter recognized for his solid IPL performance. The selection team has managed a careful balance of emerging and experienced players to tackle the tournament challenges ahead.

Latest News

