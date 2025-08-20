India's 18-Member Squad Ready for Men's Asia Cup Campaign

In a significant announcement on Wednesday, Hockey India unveiled the 18-member squad for the Men's Asia Cup, scheduled from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. The tournament, which acts as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026, sees India in a competitive Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will captain the side, bringing leadership and stability. Goalkeeping duties will be helmed by Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera. The defence, strengthened by the presence of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and others, promises robust resistance.

The midfield boasts experienced players like Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, while the forward line features Mandeep Singh and others with proven scoring prowess. Coach Craig Fulton emphasized the selection's focus on experience and composure, aimed at securing World Cup qualification through a strong collective effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)