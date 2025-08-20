Left Menu

India's 18-Member Squad Ready for Men's Asia Cup Campaign

Hockey India has announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup in Bihar, set from August 29 to September 7. As a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, the tournament sees India in Pool A, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh and featuring experienced players across all positions.

India Men's Hockey Team (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement on Wednesday, Hockey India unveiled the 18-member squad for the Men's Asia Cup, scheduled from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar. The tournament, which acts as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026, sees India in a competitive Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will captain the side, bringing leadership and stability. Goalkeeping duties will be helmed by Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera. The defence, strengthened by the presence of Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and others, promises robust resistance.

The midfield boasts experienced players like Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, while the forward line features Mandeep Singh and others with proven scoring prowess. Coach Craig Fulton emphasized the selection's focus on experience and composure, aimed at securing World Cup qualification through a strong collective effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

