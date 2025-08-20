Puneri Paltan: Rebuilding Path to PKL Season 12 Glory

Puneri Paltan, the champions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, are set for another shot at the title as Season 12 begins on August 29. Despite a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, the team is ready for a comeback.

Ajay Thakur, a former Indian kabaddi captain, has been appointed as the head coach, stepping up from his role as assistant coach in Season 11. Known for his accolades, including the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, Thakur brings a wealth of experience from his playing days, as he was instrumental in India's victories at the 2014 Asian Games and 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

As they retain most of their roster, Puneri Paltan has also added eight new players to strengthen their squad. Strategist Ashok Shinde will be pivotal in shaping their performance this season. However, captain Aslam Inamdar's fitness after a knee surgery remains a concern. The team also seeks to address a gap in the right cover position.

(With inputs from agencies.)