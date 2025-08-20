Crystal Palace's Eze and Guehi Remain Committed Amid Transfer Storm

Crystal Palace fans can breathe a sigh of relief as manager Oliver Glasner confirms that both Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will compete in their UEFA Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad. The announcement comes despite ongoing transfer rumors linking Eze to Tottenham Hotspur and Guehi to Liverpool.

The speculation intensified after their solid performances in the opening campaign against Chelsea, but Glasner rubbished any notion that the duo is losing focus at Selhurst Park. 'They are committed to the team. As long as they are here, they will play a crucial role,' Glasner stated at the pre-match press conference, dispelling any doubts about their allegiance.

Addressing post-match incidents from the Chelsea game, where Guehi appeared to ignore Glasner following the draw, the manager clarified the situation. He expressed understanding and reiterated Guehi's ambitious nature, describing it as a testament to their shared goal of success. Glasner dismissed the incident as media exaggeration, emphasizing the player's drive and commitment.

