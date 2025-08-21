Triumphant Italians: Errani and Vavassori Defend U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Crown
Italian duo Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori secured their title defense in the mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The match, part of a reimagined tournament format, saw them overcome the Polish-Norwegian pair with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.
In an impressive display of skill and strategy, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open.
The Italian pair triumphed over Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud with a final score of 6-3, 5-7, 10-6, thrilling a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.
This year's mixed doubles competition featured a unique format with selection based on combined singles rankings, drawing top-tier players and delivering a riveting spectacle.
