Triumphant Italians: Errani and Vavassori Defend U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Crown

In an impressive display of skill and strategy, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open.

The Italian pair triumphed over Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud with a final score of 6-3, 5-7, 10-6, thrilling a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This year's mixed doubles competition featured a unique format with selection based on combined singles rankings, drawing top-tier players and delivering a riveting spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)