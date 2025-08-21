Gable Steveson: From Olympic Mat to MMA Arena

Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson will soon step into the mixed martial arts arena, marking another chapter in his multifaceted athletic journey. Steveson, who clinched gold in the super heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics, is set to make his MMA debut on September 12 in a Legacy Fighting Alliance event.

Steveson's entrance into MMA isn't unprecedented—Olympic wrestlers like Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier have transitioned successfully to this grappling-centered sport. 'The ultimate goal for me is to be the best of the best,' Steveson stated in an LFA interview, echoing the ambitions of MMA icons like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

Steveson's career has been diverse. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment shortly after his Olympic success before transitioning to the NFL, joining the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. Although his NFL journey was brief, Steveson's commitment to excellence continues as he steps into the MMA cage.

(With inputs from agencies.)