Mumbai Marathon 2026: Embracing Unity and Change

The Mumbai Marathon, a cornerstone of India's participative sports scene, is set to make a spirited return with its 21st edition in January 2026. Announced by Procam International, registration for this highly anticipated event, a World Athletics Gold Label race, is now open following its historic 20th year success.

Headquartered in the bustling heart of the city, the marathon's route opens from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and symbolizes the resilient spirit of Mumbai, bringing together athletes and enthusiasts from across the globe. This enduring symbol of unity has grown into a movement that celebrates shared human resilience and progress.

New initiatives are in place to enhance participation, including TMM Debutants for first-time marathoners and the Home Run Squad for families. Offset by a backdrop of societal themes like sustainability and gender equality, the marathon elevates social dialogue while promoting health and wellness, backed by sponsors like Tata Sons and IDFC FIRST Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)