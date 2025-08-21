Left Menu

Indian Golfers Set to Shine at Euro 300K Hills Open

The Euro 300,000 Hills Open golf tournament will feature a strong Indian presence, led by Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and Vani Kapoor. Seven Indians, including rookie Avani Prashanth, compete as top player Diksha Dagar skips the event to rest. England's Mimi Rhodes headlines the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gothenburg | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:14 IST
Indian Golfers Set to Shine at Euro 300K Hills Open
The Euro 300,000 Hills Open golf tournament is seeing a strong lineup from India with Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and Vani Kapoor leading the charge. This week, seven Indian golfers will tee off, with upcoming talent such as rookie Avani Prashanth joining them.

Meanwhile, prominent player Diksha Dagar is taking a break to rest up for the busy second half of the season, which includes high-profile events like the Hero Women's Indian Open.

England's Mimi Rhodes, who tops the Order of Merit standings, remains a key player to watch, leading in 2025 with consistent performances in major tournaments.

