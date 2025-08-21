Olympic Dreams: Payas Jain Eyes Historic Medal for India in Table Tennis

Former International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Youth World No. 1, Payas Jain, has set his sights on securing a historic medal for India in table tennis at the Olympics. With the 2028 Summer Olympics on the horizon, scheduled from July 14 to 30 in the United States, Jain is pushing for this landmark achievement.

Jain expressed his determination to ANI, stating, "My ultimate goal is to win a medal for India in the Olympics. And for that, I have small milestones, and I believe we can do it." Highlighting India's growing stature in international table tennis, he credited the increasing success of Indian athletes for the rise in interest in the sport.

The momentum in Indian table tennis is evident, with veteran paddler Sharath Kamal winning gold in men's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Moreover, Manika Batra became the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of a World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash event. However, Jain acknowledges that elevating table tennis to cricket's level of popularity in India presents significant challenges.

