Leverkusen Strengthens Defense with Loic Bade Signing

Bayer Leverkusen has bolstered their squad by securing French central defender Loic Bade on a five-year deal from Sevilla. This strategic signing comes as last season's Bundesliga runners-up prepare to embark on a new campaign against Hoffenheim, having lost several key players during the close season, including central defenders Jonathan Tah and Florian Wirtz, as well as playmaker Granit Xhaka.

In 2024, Leverkusen celebrated a domestic league and Cup double, and Bade's acquisition is poised to strengthen their defense. 'In Loic Bade, we have signed a young but very experienced central defender. He's used to playing against world-class strikers in La Liga in Spain,' remarked Simon Rolfes, Leverkusen's managing director of sport.

Bade, at 25, brings a wealth of experience, having commenced his career at Le Havre and enjoying a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, followed by two and a half productive years with Sevilla, culminating in a Europa League triumph in 2023. Bade's presence is seen as physically uncompromising, providing solid defensive reinforcement.

