Ajay Singh Re-elected: A Milestone for Indian Boxing Leadership

Ajay Singh has been re-elected for a third consecutive term as President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), defeating Olympian Jaslal Pradhan 40-26 in a long-overdue election.

The delayed polls, affected by legal wrangling, were conducted under the supervision of Justice (retd) Rajesh Tandon and representatives from World Boxing.

Emphasizing grassroots development, Singh aims to further elevate India's standing in world boxing, focusing on empowering junior and youth athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)