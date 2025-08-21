Left Menu

Ajay Singh Re-elected: A Milestone for Indian Boxing Leadership

Ajay Singh was re-elected as President of the Boxing Federation of India for a third term after defeating Olympian Jaslal Pradhan. The elections, delayed due to legal disputes, reaffirmed Singh's leadership in advancing India's rank in global boxing. He emphasizes developing grassroots and youth programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ajay Singh has been re-elected for a third consecutive term as President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), defeating Olympian Jaslal Pradhan 40-26 in a long-overdue election.

The delayed polls, affected by legal wrangling, were conducted under the supervision of Justice (retd) Rajesh Tandon and representatives from World Boxing.

Emphasizing grassroots development, Singh aims to further elevate India's standing in world boxing, focusing on empowering junior and youth athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

