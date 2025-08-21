Left Menu

Young Shooter Abhinav Shaw Shines with Gold at Asian Championship

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated shooter Abhinav Shaw from Asansol for winning gold in the junior air rifle category at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Kazakhstan. Banerjee praised Shaw's achievement as a proud moment for Bengal and extended congratulations to him and his family.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, celebrated a significant victory on Thursday as she extended her congratulations to Abhinav Shaw, a promising young shooter from Asansol.

Abhinav clinched the gold medal in the junior air rifle category at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship held in Kazakhstan, marking a proud milestone for the state of Bengal.

In a post on the social media platform X, Banerjee expressed her admiration for Abhinav's accomplishments, acknowledging it as a proud moment for Bengal. She conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the young athlete, his family, and supporters for this remarkable achievement.

