Young Shooter Abhinav Shaw Shines with Gold at Asian Championship

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, celebrated a significant victory on Thursday as she extended her congratulations to Abhinav Shaw, a promising young shooter from Asansol.

Abhinav clinched the gold medal in the junior air rifle category at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship held in Kazakhstan, marking a proud milestone for the state of Bengal.

In a post on the social media platform X, Banerjee expressed her admiration for Abhinav's accomplishments, acknowledging it as a proud moment for Bengal. She conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the young athlete, his family, and supporters for this remarkable achievement.

