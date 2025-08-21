Fit India Mission: Celebrating Major Dhyan Chand's Legacy on National Sports Day 2025

On National Sports Day 2025, India's citizens are being called to action by the country's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya. The occasion, observed annually on August 29 to honor hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, is promoting a dynamic three-day sports movement led by the Fit India Mission, in collaboration with the Indian sports ecosystem.

The celebrations are strategically aligned with India's long-term vision of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. This year's event is designed to foster mass participation and demonstrate to the international community that sports in India are becoming a widespread cultural movement. Various initiatives will take place across the nation, extending to schools, universities, workplaces, and residential areas, all adopting the Olympic and Paralympic values.

Mandaviya emphasized that National Sports Day is a unique homage to Major Dhyan Chand, with a call for citizens to engage in physical activity. As stated in a government release, citizens are encouraged to dedicate one hour each to sports. The celebratory agenda over the three days includes tributes, sporting carnivals, debates, and community events, showcasing a burgeoning sports culture. The campaign will culminate on August 31 with widespread participation in the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, promoting eco-friendly fitness practices. Notably, the Fit India App will introduce a carbon savings feature as part of this initiative, aiding India's goal of becoming not just a developed nation but a global sports powerhouse by 2047.

