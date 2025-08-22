Fierce Battles Ahead in U.S. Open: Sinner and Sabalenka Ready to Defend Titles

The U.S. Open 2023 draw has set the stage for an exciting tournament with defending champion Jannik Sinner, who is recovering from illness, facing a relatively smooth path compared to his rival, Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner, who won this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon, is set to face Czech Vit Kopriva in the opening round, with potential battles against Jack Draper and Alexander Zverev ahead, before a possible final against Alcaraz.

In the women's section, Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, will test her mettle as she vies to keep her title. She will kick off against Rebeka Masarova and might cross paths with strong contenders like Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula before a possible showdown with Wimbledon victor Iga Swiatek.

French Open winner Coco Gauff could encounter Madison Keys in the quarter-finals before potentially meeting Swiatek. Tennis legends like Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka are also in the spotlight, with matches against formidable opponents lined up as part of the gripping final Grand Slam of the year, which promises $5 million each to singles winners when it begins on Sunday.

