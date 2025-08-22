South Africa Rests Bavuma, Markram Leads in Critical ODI Clash Against Australia

The South African Cricket Team has taken a strategic decision to rest their regular captain, Temba Bavuma, during the second One Day International (ODI) against Australia. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to manage Bavuma's workload as he rehabilitates from a hamstring injury, according to an announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a statement assuring fans and stakeholders that there are no serious or long-term concerns for the top-order batsman. 'This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovers from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the World Test Championship Final in June,' the statement read.

Despite experiencing no discomfort during the first ODI, the team medical staff recommended Bavuma be rested. The Proteas opted to bat first, with Tony de Zorzi replacing Bavuma in the lineup, while Senuran Muthusamy joins the team in place of Prenelan Subrayen. Australia's lineup sees one change, with Xavier Bartlett taking Ben Dwarshuis's spot. Bavuma had earlier showcased finest form, scoring 65 off 74 balls in the series opener, leading to a solid victory for South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)