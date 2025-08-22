Thrilling Battles at the Monterrey Open: Alexandrova and Shnaider Triumph

Russian star Ekaterina Alexandrova secured her place in the semi-finals of the Monterrey Open after a riveting encounter with defending champion Linda Noskova. The match, a part of the U.S. Open tune-up event, saw Alexandrova outlast Noskova 7-6(5) 4-6 6-2. Despite the relentless challenges put forth by the Czech, the 14th-ranked player showcased resilience and skill to capture the win in over two hours.

In another gripping clash, fellow Russian Diana Shnaider claimed victory after a formidable battle against Belgian fifth seed Elise Mertens. Shnaider overcame a set deficit and fought off five match points to win 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) in a match that extended over three hours, underlining the intense competition at the event.

Both players are now on track to face further tests. Alexandrova is set to meet Czech player Marie Bouzkova, who won her match with ease, while Shnaider prepares to face off against American Alycia Parks. These upcoming matches promise to deliver more high-energy tennis as the U.S. Open approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)