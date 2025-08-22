U Mumba Aims for Victory in PKL 2025 After Intense Training

U Mumba, the champions of the 2015 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), are gearing up to break a decade-long title drought when the 2025 season kicks off on August 29. With a rigorous 50-day training camp completed in Pune, the team is drawing confidence from their core group's expertise.

The team, having reached the finals in the league's first three editions, has laid crucial groundwork at this year's player auction, according to skipper Sunil Kumar. He noted that nearly half their preparation was accomplished at the auction and highlighted a focus on striking a balance between young talent and seasoned players, to avoid previous season's pitfalls.

Despite their strong playoffs record, U Mumba faced defeat against Patna Pirates in the last Eliminator. With Anil Chaprana reinstated as head coach, U Mumba refines strategies tailored to each opponent, aiming to minimize errors and repeat their past glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)