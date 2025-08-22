Left Menu

Midfielder's Downfall: Danzaki's Betting Scandal Rocks A-League

Riku Danzaki, a former Western United midfielder, and Yuta Hirayama plead guilty to fraud for exploiting A-League games. Danzaki intentionally earned yellow cards, leading to bets placed by Hirayama. Both were fined and the incident is highlighted as a betrayal of team trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:13 IST
In a courtroom revelation that shakes the sports community, former Western United midfielder Riku Danzaki has been fined A$5,000 after confessing to earning yellow cards on purpose during A-League matches. The Melbourne court decision came after Danzaki and his associate, amateur player Yuta Hirayama, faced charges of corruption. This duo capitalized on the foul play by placing bets on the outcomes, cashing in considerable profits.

The fraudulent scheme involved Danzaki collecting yellow cards in four A-League games, which assisted Hirayama in placing wagers that paid hefty returns. The court has deemed their actions a breach of integrity within the game, as they pocketed approximately A$16,000 through this dishonesty. Magistrate Nick Goodenough emphasized the betrayal to fans, teammates, and coaches, advocating for their punishment to serve as a warning against such conduct.

Despite Danzaki's attempts to circumvent a conviction, the incident has marred his career, which included stints at Brisbane Roar and a short tenure at Motherwell. Meanwhile, Western United, his former club, is grappling with its own challenges, having been stripped of its A-League licence due to financial struggles. The club's appeal is pending.

