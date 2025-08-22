Left Menu

PKL Season 12: Revamped Format Brings Thrilling Kabaddi Action

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 introduces a new format with an expanded league stage, a revamped play-off structure, and a comprehensive tie-breaker system. The season travels to different cities, featuring 108 matches, a straightforward points system, and exciting new rules to heighten intensity and competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:04 IST
PKL Season 12: Revamped Format Brings Thrilling Kabaddi Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is ushering in a series of format changes for its twelfth season, aiming to boost competition and fan engagement. Slated to commence on August 29, the revamped league promises an enriched league stage experience and a groundbreaking play-off structure, according to today's announcement.

This season intensifies with 108 matches spanning Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, where each of the teams will face 18 rigorous encounters. A newly instituted tie-breaker system, featuring the Golden Raid format, will ensure matches culminate in decisive outcomes, enhancing the thrill of the sport for fans across the country.

A noteworthy innovation is the structured 5-raid shootout designed to handle ties, now integrated into every league-stage match. Simplified points tallying, awarding 2 points for wins and none for losses, adds clarity to the standings. The incorporation of play-ins also raises stakes, as the top 8 teams vie for playoff berths, guaranteeing a riveting buildup to the finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025