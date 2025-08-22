PKL Season 12: Revamped Format Brings Thrilling Kabaddi Action

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is ushering in a series of format changes for its twelfth season, aiming to boost competition and fan engagement. Slated to commence on August 29, the revamped league promises an enriched league stage experience and a groundbreaking play-off structure, according to today's announcement.

This season intensifies with 108 matches spanning Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, where each of the teams will face 18 rigorous encounters. A newly instituted tie-breaker system, featuring the Golden Raid format, will ensure matches culminate in decisive outcomes, enhancing the thrill of the sport for fans across the country.

A noteworthy innovation is the structured 5-raid shootout designed to handle ties, now integrated into every league-stage match. Simplified points tallying, awarding 2 points for wins and none for losses, adds clarity to the standings. The incorporation of play-ins also raises stakes, as the top 8 teams vie for playoff berths, guaranteeing a riveting buildup to the finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)