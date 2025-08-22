Shake-Up in Indian Cricket: BCCI Refreshes Support Staff
The BCCI has decided to part ways with longtime team masseur Rajeev Kumar and other support staff as it seeks to refresh its backroom team dynamics, citing a need for new ideas and perspectives to foster growth within the national cricket team.
In a noteworthy development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to part ways with its longtime masseur Rajeev Kumar, signaling a change in its support staff strategy.
Kumar, having been with the Indian cricket team for over a decade and recently accompanying the squad on their England tour, will not be offered a new contract. This move aligns with the BCCI's intent to revamp its backroom staff landscape.
Sources suggest that an influential member within the team's decision-making hierarchy views the prolonged tenure of support staff as counterproductive, as it potentially affects team growth by fostering undue comfort levels with players.
