Shake-Up in Indian Cricket: BCCI Refreshes Support Staff

In a noteworthy development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to part ways with its longtime masseur Rajeev Kumar, signaling a change in its support staff strategy.

Kumar, having been with the Indian cricket team for over a decade and recently accompanying the squad on their England tour, will not be offered a new contract. This move aligns with the BCCI's intent to revamp its backroom staff landscape.

Sources suggest that an influential member within the team's decision-making hierarchy views the prolonged tenure of support staff as counterproductive, as it potentially affects team growth by fostering undue comfort levels with players.

(With inputs from agencies.)