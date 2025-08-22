Left Menu

Shake-Up in Indian Cricket: BCCI Refreshes Support Staff

The BCCI has decided to part ways with longtime team masseur Rajeev Kumar and other support staff as it seeks to refresh its backroom team dynamics, citing a need for new ideas and perspectives to foster growth within the national cricket team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:54 IST
Shake-Up in Indian Cricket: BCCI Refreshes Support Staff
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to part ways with its longtime masseur Rajeev Kumar, signaling a change in its support staff strategy.

Kumar, having been with the Indian cricket team for over a decade and recently accompanying the squad on their England tour, will not be offered a new contract. This move aligns with the BCCI's intent to revamp its backroom staff landscape.

Sources suggest that an influential member within the team's decision-making hierarchy views the prolonged tenure of support staff as counterproductive, as it potentially affects team growth by fostering undue comfort levels with players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025