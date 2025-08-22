Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Ups the Action with Revamped Format

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) unveiled significant format alterations for its 12th season on Friday, set to amplify the excitement and competitive intensity for fans and participants alike. The new season is slated to kick off on August 29, and will make stops in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, bringing the kabaddi spectacle to a more expansive audience across India.

In a refreshing change, the league stage now features 108 matches, allowing each team to partake in 18 matches. This shift aims to deliver dynamic action while presenting franchises ample opportunity to showcase their prowess. Furthermore, this season introduces a thorough tie-breaking mechanism, extending the Golden Raid format to all matches, thereby ensuring conclusive outcomes instead of the previously frequent ties.

Revolutionizing the postseason, PKL Season 12 incorporates Play-ins and a reimagined Playoffs structure. Teams ranked fifth to eighth on the table will engage in Play-in fixtures to advance, while the top teams vie through an intricate series of Eliminators and Qualifiers, heightening competition and fan engagement as the chase for the championship heats up.

(With inputs from agencies.)