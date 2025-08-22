Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Ups the Action with Revamped Format

The Pro Kabaddi League has overhauled its format for Season 12, enhancing both the league stage and the Playoffs to ensure more intense competition. Starting August 29, the league will visit Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi with 108 impactful matches and a new tie-breaking system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:09 IST
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Ups the Action with Revamped Format
Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) unveiled significant format alterations for its 12th season on Friday, set to amplify the excitement and competitive intensity for fans and participants alike. The new season is slated to kick off on August 29, and will make stops in Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, bringing the kabaddi spectacle to a more expansive audience across India.

In a refreshing change, the league stage now features 108 matches, allowing each team to partake in 18 matches. This shift aims to deliver dynamic action while presenting franchises ample opportunity to showcase their prowess. Furthermore, this season introduces a thorough tie-breaking mechanism, extending the Golden Raid format to all matches, thereby ensuring conclusive outcomes instead of the previously frequent ties.

Revolutionizing the postseason, PKL Season 12 incorporates Play-ins and a reimagined Playoffs structure. Teams ranked fifth to eighth on the table will engage in Play-in fixtures to advance, while the top teams vie through an intricate series of Eliminators and Qualifiers, heightening competition and fan engagement as the chase for the championship heats up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025