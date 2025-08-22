Left Menu

Reviving the Olympic Running Spirit: Samuelson's Vision for 2028

Joan Benoit Samuelson, the first women's Olympic marathon champion, envisions the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics inspiring a new generation of American distance runners. Reflecting on her own groundbreaking victory in 1984, Samuelson sees potential for inclusivity and success in the upcoming games, driven by unwavering belief and transformed opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:49 IST
Reviving the Olympic Running Spirit: Samuelson's Vision for 2028

Joan Benoit Samuelson, renowned as the inaugural women's Olympic marathon champion, is hopeful that the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will ignite a passion for distance running among a new generation of Americans, even if they aren't the favorites.

Recalling her triumphant but unexpected victory on the streets of Los Angeles in 1984, Samuelson emphasized the advantage of competing without the weight of expectation at the Nike Victory Relay event. She confidently highlighted the potential for a rich and inclusive Olympic experience, inspired by the organizational success of the 1984 games.

Samuelson, now 68, sees a significant evolution in women's distance running since her early days, crediting expanded opportunities for women in sports. She believes in the transformative power of training and is optimistic that the 2028 Olympics will perpetuate the spirit of possibility she once embodied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025