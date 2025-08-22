Reviving the Olympic Running Spirit: Samuelson's Vision for 2028

Joan Benoit Samuelson, renowned as the inaugural women's Olympic marathon champion, is hopeful that the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles will ignite a passion for distance running among a new generation of Americans, even if they aren't the favorites.

Recalling her triumphant but unexpected victory on the streets of Los Angeles in 1984, Samuelson emphasized the advantage of competing without the weight of expectation at the Nike Victory Relay event. She confidently highlighted the potential for a rich and inclusive Olympic experience, inspired by the organizational success of the 1984 games.

Samuelson, now 68, sees a significant evolution in women's distance running since her early days, crediting expanded opportunities for women in sports. She believes in the transformative power of training and is optimistic that the 2028 Olympics will perpetuate the spirit of possibility she once embodied.

(With inputs from agencies.)