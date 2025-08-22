Thrilling Showdowns at Yuva Andhra Championship Keep Fans on Edge

The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 electrified kabaddi fans on Friday as thrilling matches unfolded at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium. According to an official release, Kurnool Knights, Amravati Crushers, and Vizag Commandos clinched the first Super 4 spots, while Vizianagaram Ninjas and Bhimavaram Guardians race for the final slot.

The day's action saw Kurnool Knights extend their Pool A dominance by defeating Tirupati Raiders 46-37, powered by V Durga Prasanth's 20 points and Pelleti Brahmareddy's 14 raids. Despite G Babi Naik's 18-point effort, Tirupati's support fell short. Later, Krishna Defenders overpowered Kakinada Kraken 52-28, driven by GS Chandra Sekhar's 13 raids.

A nail-biting tie between Vizag Commandos and Bhimavaram Guardians ended 43-43, with Atla Abhilashreddy leveling scores in the final moments. Vizag's Nolli Theja amassed 23 points, while Ram Mohan Rao's tackles fortified their defense. Meanwhile, Amravati Crushers vanquished Vizianagaram Ninjas 50-43, boosted by Kolamgari Rambabu's 16 points.

Following Day 8, Kurnool Knights lead Pool A with a confirmed Super 4 entry, as Vizianagaram Ninjas closely trail Bhimavaram Guardians. Meanwhile, Amravati Crushers helm Pool B alongside Vizag Commandos, both securing their Super 4 berths. With the pool stages nearing conclusion, all eyes are on the Ninjas-Guardians showdown for the last coveted spot.

