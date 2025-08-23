Left Menu

Lionel Messi to Electrify Kerala: Argentina to Play Friendly Match

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed that the Argentina football team, featuring star player Lionel Messi, will play a friendly match in Kerala this November. The match, originally planned for 2026, was rescheduled for 2023 after Kerala's request. Efforts are underway to finalize the venue and arrangements.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced that football fans in the state have much to cheer about as Argentina, featuring World Cup star Lionel Messi, is set to play a friendly match in Kerala this November. This comes after the Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed the fixture, originally slated for 2026.

The decision followed extensive negotiations by the state, aiming to host the reigning World Cup champions. Abdurahiman highlighted the extensive efforts in securing this event, with arrangements underway for a memorable experience for football enthusiasts.

The Union sports ministry and the Reserve Bank of India have given their nod for the event, with a government order also issued. Various top-ranking FIFA teams are under consideration for Argentina's opposition, including Australia, noted for a strong sports exchange agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

