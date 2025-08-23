Imran Tahir's Five-Wicket Magic Inspires Guyana Amazon Warriors to Triumph

In a dazzling display of spin bowling, veteran Imran Tahir claimed five wickets as Guyana Amazon Warriors secured an emphatic 83-run victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The match, held at North Sound on Saturday, saw the Warriors clinch their second consecutive win, moving them to second place on the points table according to ESPNcricinfo.

Chasing a daunting target of 212, the Falcons started aggressively, amassing 58 runs in just four overs. Dwaine Pretorius, however, struck twice quickly, dismissing openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Jewel Andrew. Karima Gore offered resistance with a brisk 31 off 14 balls, but the team's momentum faltered once Romario Shepherd claimed his wicket in the fifth over.

Skipper Imran Tahir, aged 46, then spun his magic, dismantling the opposition with a stunning spell that began with a double-wicket maiden in the seventh over. He removed key players Shakib Al Hasan and captain Imad Wasim. Tahir's crafty googlies and clever variations decimated the Falcons' middle order, reducing them from 77/3 to 116/8, ultimately sealing the innings at 128 in 15.2 overs. Tahir's astonishing figures of 5/21 marked his best in the CPL.

Earlier, after a rain delay, the Amazon Warriors set a formidable total of 211/3. Shai Hope anchored the innings with 82 runs off 54 balls, accelerating after a measured start. Shimron Hetmyer complemented Hope with a dynamic 65 off 26 balls, featuring five towering sixes. The duo's 106-run partnership propelled the team to a commanding position.

Romario Shepherd provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 25 from just eight balls, boosting the team's tally to 145 runs in the last nine overs, including 41 in the final two. The Warriors' impressive display keeps them in strong contention in the CPL. (ANI)

